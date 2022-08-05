DIA 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.08 Million (DIA)

DIA (DIA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. DIA has a market capitalization of $39.09 million and $4.08 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DIA has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DIA coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00002048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,191.77 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003624 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00132352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00063029 BTC.

About DIA

DIA (DIA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 82,300,225 coins. DIA’s official website is diadata.org. The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DIA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

