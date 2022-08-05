Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Raises Dividend to $2.28 Per Share

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 2.2775 per share on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.
Diageo has a dividend payout ratio of 37.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Diageo to earn $9.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.
Diageo Stock Performance
Diageo stock opened at $190.00 on Friday. Diageo has a 12 month low of $166.24 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.58) to GBX 3,300 ($40.44) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($52.69) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($61.76) to GBX 5,430 ($66.54) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.08) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,192.50.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
