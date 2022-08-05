Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Trading Up 17.9%

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) shot up 17.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.50 and last traded at C$3.42. 114,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 65,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC cut Dialogue Health Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Dialogue Health Technologies alerts:

Dialogue Health Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$238.54 million and a P/E ratio of -7.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.17.

Dialogue Health Technologies Company Profile

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.