Diamond Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.19 or 0.00009521 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Diamond has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a market capitalization of $8.11 million and approximately $11,548.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001532 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00057489 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00011675 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,700,870 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.