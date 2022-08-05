Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.12 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Digi International updated its Q4 guidance to $0.41-0.44 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.41-$0.44 EPS.
Digi International Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DGII traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.87. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 103.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DGII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens began coverage on Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.
Institutional Trading of Digi International
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Digi International by 61.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.
About Digi International
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
