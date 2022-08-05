Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.12 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Digi International updated its Q4 guidance to $0.41-0.44 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.41-$0.44 EPS.

Digi International Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.87. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 103.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens began coverage on Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Digi International

In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $286,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,745.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $286,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,745.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $273,334.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,994.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Digi International by 61.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

