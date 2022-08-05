DigiByte (DGB) Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $195.96 million and approximately $18.10 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.
- Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001110 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,546,415,787 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is www.digibyte.io.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
