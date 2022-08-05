Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Market Capitalization Tops $366,055.15

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a market capitalization of $366,055.15 and $2,149.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Reserve Currency alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007709 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010084 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00244009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000287 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Reserve Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Reserve Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.