Digitalcoin Achieves Market Cap of $99,175.19 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $99,175.19 and $6.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,968.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,679.44 or 0.07311903 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00162032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00021658 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00266525 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.00 or 0.00696623 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.22 or 0.00597407 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005723 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,311,931 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

