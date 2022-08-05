Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAX. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,900,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,513,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,002,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,931,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

DFAX stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $21.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,032. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.65. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $27.31.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.