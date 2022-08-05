Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.2% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 42,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.88. 13,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,032. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65.

