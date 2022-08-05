DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DISH. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DISH Network from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.38.

Shares of DISH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.18. The stock had a trading volume of 105,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,428. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $46.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.72. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at $32,015,717.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

