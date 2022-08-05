Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $715.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.09 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Diversey updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Diversey Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DSEY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.68. 945,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,997. Diversey has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversey

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Diversey by 491.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,544,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,265,000 after buying an additional 2,114,584 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after buying an additional 951,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,756,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,564,000 after buying an additional 841,173 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,224,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,976,000 after buying an additional 628,173 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth $2,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Diversey

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DSEY. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Diversey from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

