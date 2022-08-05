DMScript Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. In the last week, DMScript has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. DMScript has a market cap of $38,847.24 and approximately $3.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.58 or 0.00632034 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014996 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com.

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

