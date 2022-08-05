DMScript Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. In the last week, DMScript has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. DMScript has a market cap of $38,847.24 and approximately $3.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.58 or 0.00632034 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014996 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DMScript Profile
DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com.
Buying and Selling DMScript
