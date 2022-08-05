Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,256 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 42,911 shares.The stock last traded at $34.13 and had previously closed at $31.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DCBO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Docebo from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.04 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million. Docebo had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its stake in Docebo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,283,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,453,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP raised its stake in Docebo by 53.4% during the first quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 709,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,776,000 after purchasing an additional 247,087 shares during the period. 3G Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Brightlight Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 415,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 286,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,293,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. 35.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

