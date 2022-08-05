Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

DLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $78.32 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $104.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

