Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Holdings Trimmed by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,903 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $383.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.04.

DPZ traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $388.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,263. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.65. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.15 and a twelve month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

