DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Coverage Initiated at Capital One Financial

Investment analysts at Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DV. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.62.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 5.4 %

DV opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.19 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $40.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $96.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.87 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $240,603.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,398.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,853,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,822,000 after buying an additional 2,176,812 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at $43,238,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at $30,114,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at $29,623,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

