Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $590.00 million-$630.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $581.15 million.

PLOW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 73,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,418. The company has a market cap of $761.91 million, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.91. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average of $32.69.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $187.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Douglas Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 35,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,612,000 after buying an additional 12,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

