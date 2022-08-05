Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.03-$2.07 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE DEI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 739,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,123. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 228.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on DEI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,047,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,104,000 after acquiring an additional 192,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,717 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,732,000 after acquiring an additional 759,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,584,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,375,000 after acquiring an additional 86,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after acquiring an additional 380,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

