Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (LON:DORE) Shares Up 0.4%

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 117.47 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 117 ($1.43). 578,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 212,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.50 ($1.43).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 112.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 108.50.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.12%.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

Featured Stories

