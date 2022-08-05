Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Trading Up 3.1%

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.26) and last traded at GBX 262 ($3.21). 2,809,664 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 1,625,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 254 ($3.11).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 480 ($5.88) to GBX 360 ($4.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.60) target price on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Dr. Martens Trading Down 3.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 249.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 249.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 1,484.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.99, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Dr. Martens Increases Dividend

About Dr. Martens

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a GBX 4.28 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Dr. Martens’s previous dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

