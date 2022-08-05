Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Trading Up 3.1%

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.26) and last traded at GBX 262 ($3.21). 2,809,664 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 1,625,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 254 ($3.11).
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 480 ($5.88) to GBX 360 ($4.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.60) target price on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Monday, April 11th.
Dr. Martens Trading Down 3.5 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 249.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 249.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 1,484.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.99, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
Dr. Martens Increases Dividend
About Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.
Featured Stories
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.