Draganfly (DPRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Draganfly had a net margin of 254.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.63%.

Shares of Draganfly stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.93. 540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,400. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Draganfly has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $125.71 million and a PE ratio of 1.09.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

