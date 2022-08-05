Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €48.75 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €48.75 ($50.26) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DRW3 opened at €51.10 ($52.68) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.46 million and a P/E ratio of 27.47. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €45.45 ($46.86) and a 12-month high of €78.20 ($80.62). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €49.68 and a 200-day moving average price of €49.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.09.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

