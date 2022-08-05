Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.
Dropbox Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,416,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,431. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.84.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox
In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 534,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,228,683.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $229,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,189,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,228,683.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,883 over the last 90 days. 25.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dropbox (DBX)
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.