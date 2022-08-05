Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Dropbox Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,416,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,431. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 534,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,228,683.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $229,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,189,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,228,683.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,883 over the last 90 days. 25.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Dropbox by 21.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 18,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth $395,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $382,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $244,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Recommended Stories

