Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 10,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 17,657 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.65. 60,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,381. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $82.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,245 shares of company stock valued at $137,021 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.