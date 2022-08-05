DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.27-$3.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.00 billion-$13.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.38 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.27 to $3.43 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.5 %

DD stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,648. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.07.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.