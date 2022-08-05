Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €28.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($28.87) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DUE. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($41.24) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($35.05) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($40.21) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €42.00 ($43.30) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($42.27) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

DUE opened at €24.74 ($25.51) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €20.92 ($21.57) and a 1-year high of €44.08 ($45.44). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €27.94.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

