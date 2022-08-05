Dvision Network (DVI) Price Hits $0.0816 on Major Exchanges

Dvision Network (DVI) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Dvision Network has a total market capitalization of $31.23 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dvision Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0816 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dvision Network has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dvision Network Coin Profile

Dvision Network (CRYPTO:DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 382,696,290 coins. Dvision Network's official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dvision Network's official website is dvision.network.

Dvision Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

