Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $49.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DT. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.94.

Dynatrace Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.63. 39,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 293.43, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.74. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $80.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,367,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,367,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $136,120.44. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 107,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after buying an additional 89,220 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

