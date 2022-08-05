e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ELF. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE ELF traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,205. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $36.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 1.67.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,113,395.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,655 shares in the company, valued at $10,978,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 35,389 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,062,731.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,233.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 300,480 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,868. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

