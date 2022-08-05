Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.34-1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.34-$1.36 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE DEA traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $18.79. The stock had a trading volume of 21,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,585. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after buying an additional 614,888 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,397,000 after buying an additional 80,930 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,178,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after buying an additional 55,270 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 13.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 324,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 38,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 266,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.