Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Price Performance

NASDAQ EML opened at $21.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.52. Eastern has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $133.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $69.02 million during the quarter.

Eastern Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.84%.

In other news, Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 1,619 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $33,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick D. Disanto acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $37,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,280.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto acquired 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $33,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $134,009 in the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EML. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 185,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 554,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eastern by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

