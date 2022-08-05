Eastman Chemical Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

Eastman Chemical has a payout ratio of 29.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $10.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $93.80 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $84.95 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 84,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 118,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

