Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $93.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $84.95 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.10.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.