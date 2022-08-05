eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.89.

eBay Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $47.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. eBay has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Stories

