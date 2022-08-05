Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Shares Up 14%

Shares of Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL – Get Rating) shot up 14% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.44 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.25 ($0.17). 883,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,758% from the average session volume of 47,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.15).

Edenville Energy Trading Up 8.3 %

The company has a market cap of £3.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.02.

Edenville Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. The company's principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. Edenville Energy Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

