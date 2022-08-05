Edgeware Trading 9.6% Higher This Week (EDG)

Edgeware (EDG) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 5th. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $10.25 million and $824,465.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,279.79 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003630 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00132540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033746 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00062903 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,350,167,832 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars.

