Egerton Capital UK LLP Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 854,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,690 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.6% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $305,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 318,982 shares of company stock worth $105,338,500 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.55.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $355.50. The stock had a trading volume of 49,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,825. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $345.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.