Egerton Capital UK LLP Sells 200,535 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Egerton Capital UK LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,672,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200,535 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust makes up 0.4% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned approximately 1.57% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $84,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,705,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 190,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 67,268 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 24,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,222.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Leonard W. Cotton bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.78 per share, with a total value of $138,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,189.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,013 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,222.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,162 shares of company stock worth $340,338 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,495. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.49.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 44.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

