Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 113.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Electromed from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Electromed Price Performance

Shares of ELMD stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.36. 140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,613. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $79.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Electromed

Electromed ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $10.14 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Electromed will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Electromed by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Electromed by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in Electromed by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC grew its holdings in Electromed by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 66,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

