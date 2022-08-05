Elementis’ (ELM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Elementis (LON:ELM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.08) price target on the stock.
Elementis Stock Performance
Shares of LON ELM traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 113.10 ($1.39). 108,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,717. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 106.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 117.95. Elementis has a 52 week low of GBX 95.95 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 159.70 ($1.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £659.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Elementis Company Profile
