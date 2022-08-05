Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $45,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,341,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,222,000 after acquiring an additional 543,396 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after acquiring an additional 437,816 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 691.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,676,000 after acquiring an additional 425,351 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 574.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 371,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,054,000 after buying an additional 316,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $474.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.30.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.