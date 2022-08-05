Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,682 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.18% of Elevance Health worth $206,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.30.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $473.85. 10,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $113.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. Elevance Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $479.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.77.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

