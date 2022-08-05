Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,128,341,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Elevance Health by 258.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,222,000 after purchasing an additional 543,396 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Elevance Health by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after purchasing an additional 437,816 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Elevance Health by 691.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 425,351 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Elevance Health by 574.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 371,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,054,000 after purchasing an additional 316,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $474.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.77. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The stock has a market cap of $113.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.30.

About Elevance Health

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

