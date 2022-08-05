Elitium Price Hits $0.86 on Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (EUM) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $23.98 million and approximately $419,861.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elitium has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00003755 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,875.75 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003676 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00131673 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00033480 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00065864 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,915,379 coins. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elitium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

