eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) Stock Price Down 4.3%

eMagin Co. (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 533,984 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 467,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

eMagin Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72.

eMagin (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. eMagin had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eMagin Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

