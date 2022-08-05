EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) PT Raised to $135.00

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.81 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EME. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Sidoti raised shares of EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.75.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE EME opened at $114.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.35. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.15.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.30%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 212.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

