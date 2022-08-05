Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.0% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.26. The company had a trading volume of 79,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

