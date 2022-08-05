Enact (NYSEARCA:ACT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.85

Enact Holdings, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ACT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.
Enact Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27.
Enact Company Profile
Enact Holdings, Inc operates as a private mortgage insurance company in the United States. The company is involved in writing and assuming residential mortgage guaranty insurance. It offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and contract underwriting services for mortgage lenders.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enact (ACT)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Enact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.