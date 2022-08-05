Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was upgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a C$60.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENB. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67.

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

